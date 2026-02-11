Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Over 4.5 crore litres of liquor confiscated in Bihar, 16 lakh arrested in last 9 years: Minister

RJD MLC Syed Faisal Ali asserted that there is a need to have a sufficient number of rehabilitation centres across Bihar.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 17:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsBiharLiquor

Follow us on :

Follow Us