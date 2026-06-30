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Patna court extends Khan Sir's protection from arrest till July 3 in coaching institute firing case

The court will also hear the bail applications of both security guards of Khan who are in judicial custody on July 3.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 08:48 IST
India NewsBiharPatnaArrestCourt

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