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Patna Court stays arrest of 'Khan Sir' till further orders

The educator has received "protection from coercive action" and will cooperate with investigating officers for whatever queries they may have.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 07:26 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 07:26 IST
India NewsCrimePatna

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