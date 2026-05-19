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Patna High Court directs Bihar government to restore Pappu Yadav's 'Y plus' security cover

Yadav sought enhancement of his security cover citing the threats he faced from local gangster Chhotu Yadav and dreaded mafia don Lawrence Bishnoi.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 13:18 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 13:18 IST
India NewsBiharPatna High CourtPappu Yadav

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