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Patna Independent MP Pappu Yadav apologises for his controversial statement on women in politics

Protests and rallies were also organised in several parts of the state, demanding an apology from Pappu Yadav.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 18:36 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 18:36 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharPappu Yadavwomen reservation

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