Patna University students protest after undergraduate beaten to death on May 27

Several students of the Patna University held protests on Tuesday following the murder of a fellow student at the Patna Law College.

"The students are causing a commotion on the road, but we are completely restrained and are working to make the students understand peacefully" IANS quoted DSP Ashok Singh as saying.

This comes after a final year undergraduate student was beaten to death by some unidentified persons on the law college campus of Patna University on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Harsh Raj, a student of BN College, Patna University, a senior officer said. According to the police, the incident took place when the 22-year-old student was coming out from his examination centre in the afternoon.