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Patna's mysterious modern-era landmark 'Ekta Bhawan' demolished

While the main structure of the building was erected over the years, it was never really finished in terms of its interior design and other civil-electrical work.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 12:25 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 12:25 IST
India NewsBiharPatna

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