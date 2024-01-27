People may not consider it appropriate step: Congress' Bihar in-charge on Nitish's imminent switch

Asked about the Bihar political developments, Prakash said, "There's no 'shunyata' (vacuum) in politics. The people of Bihar are more politically aware than in other states and they will decide on this matter in the polls." On Kumar's imminent switch from the 'Mahagathbandhan' camp to that of the BJP, he told reporters here, "My best wishes to Nitish Kumar ji but I want to reiterate that this time the people of Bihar probably may not consider this step appropriate."

"The Congress is fully prepared. Our alliance partners are there - RJD, Left, and in the coming time the number of our alliance partners will grow," he claimed.