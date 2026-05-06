<p>Patna: Buoyed by the spectacular win in West Bengal and Assam, an upbeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in function of new ministers in the Samrat Choudhary Cabinet in Patna on Thursday.</p><p>Samrat, who was sworn in as BJP’s first CM in Bihar, replacing Nitish Kumar (who was at the helm for two decades), took oath as the Chief Minister at Lok Bhawan on April 15, along with two Deputy CMs from the JD (U) – Vijay Choudhary and Vijendra Yadav – but did not induct any other ministers in the Cabinet.</p><p>The swearing-in of ministers was deferred till the Assembly elections results were declared (as reported by DH in its April 18th edition) as many top BJP leaders were busy canvassing in the neighbouring state.</p><p>Along with PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, former BJP chief and Union Minister JP Nadda, former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi are likely to attend the swearing-in function at the sprawling Gandhi Maidan on May 7.</p>.Deeply shocked: Court raps Delhi Police for arresting murder accused from Bihar without transit remand.<p>The BJP, which misses no opportunity in celebrating its victory, had been lying low ever since Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the first BJP Chief Minister in Bihar, ostensibly waiting for the outcome of the West Bengal polls, will now display its show of strength at the historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday where PM Modi will land in an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper.</p><p>A special helipad is being prepared on the eastern part of the Gandhi Maidan where Modi will land in the helicopter, instead of taking the road route from the airport to the swearing-in venue.</p><p>Altogether 27 ministers will be sworn-in on Thursday, representing the five NDA allies – the BJP, JD (U), LJP, HAM (Hindustan Awam Morcha) and the RLM (Rashtriya Lok Morcha). “The ratio will remain the same: 16:16:2:1:1. Presently, only 27 ministers will be sworn-in in the ratio of 12:11:2:1:1, as there are already two Deputy CMs from the JD (U), besides the CM himself. This will take the ministerial strength to 30. The remaining six berths have been strategically left vacant so as to fill the post as and when a situation arises to fulfill others’ aspirations,” revealed a senior ruling party source.</p><p>As per the Constitutional mandate, Bihar can have a maximum of 36 ministers in the 243-member House. The NDA had won 202 seats in the November 2025 Assembly elections, while the RJD-led Mahagatbandhan was relegated to 35. </p>