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PM Modi to attend swearing-in of Bihar ministers on May 7

The swearing-in of ministers was deferred till the Assembly elections results were declared as many top BJP leaders were busy canvassing in the neighbouring state.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 06:44 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 06:44 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiBihar

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