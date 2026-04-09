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Posters declaring Samrat Choudhary as new Bihar CM put up outside Patna BJP office as Nitish heads to Delhi

The posters, a few of which were pulled down by the party office staff, bore the label of 'Valmiki Samaj', a community of Dalits associated with scavenging work.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 10:06 IST
India NewsNitish KumarBiharIndian politcs

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