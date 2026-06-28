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Prashant Kishor eyes reelection in Bihar bypolls from seat vacated by BJP President Nitin Nabin

He is mulling over the party’s demand to contest the by-election from Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 13:42 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 13:42 IST
BJPIndiaBiharPrashant Kishornitin nabin

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