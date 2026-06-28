Prashant Kishor eyes reelection in Bihar bypolls from seat vacated by BJP President Nitin Nabin

<p>Patna: Completely decimated during the 2025 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bihar%20">Bihar </a>Assembly polls, where all the candidates fielded by the Jan Suraaj party in the 243 constituencies received a drubbing, its founder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Prashant%20Kishor">Prashant Kishor</a> may now himself throw his hat in the election ring in an ensuing bypoll.</p><p>The election strategist-turned-politician, PK, as Prashant Kishor is fondly known, is mulling over the party’s demand to contest the by-election from Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna, which has been necessitated following the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who quit as party MLA after being elevated as a Rajya Sabha member.</p><p>“If my party decides that I should contest the Bankipur election and give the BJP a crushing defeat, which will also be a decisive vote against the Samrat Choudhary regime, then I am ready to throw my hat in the poll ring,” said PK, speaking to an electronic media.</p>.'Till Jan Suraaj Party makes an impact': Prashant Kishor moves to ashram on Patna outskirts.<p>“During the 2025 Assembly elections, the voters of Bankipur voted in the name of Nitish Kumar, not Samrat Choudhary. They now feel cheated after removal of Nitish as Bihar CM, as Samrat is not an elected leader. He is a selected leader, who has been imposed on Bihar by Modi-Shah combine (in an apparent reference to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah),” said PK, who drew flak during the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections for not contesting himself.</p><p>Prashant, who floated his party Jan Suraaj in 2024, created a hype in October 2025 that he may contest the Assembly election from Raghopur against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. But he backed out at the last moment arguing that if he contested the poll from an Assembly constituency, he won’t be able to campaign for his other party candidates across Bihar.</p><p>Not leading from the front, PK’s Jan Suraaj had to bite the dust during the November 2025 Bihar Assembly poll.</p><p>“Having learnt his lessons from his past mistakes, PK may now himself contest from Bankipur as and when the Election Commission decides on the poll dates. But it remains to be seen how the voters of Bankipur, who have been steadfast loyal to the BJP since 1990 polls (BJP has never lost from here in the last 36 years), would react to the new experiment where a poll strategist-turned-politician like PK promises its voter a new chapter in Bihar polity,” said veteran political commentator Ajay Kumar.</p>