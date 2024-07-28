Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj to become political party on October 2

Patna: Former election strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday said his Jan Suraaj campaign will become a political party on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, and contest the assembly polls in Bihar next year.

Kishor was addressing a state-level workshop of Jan Suraaj here, which was attended by several persons, including a granddaughter of former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, joining the campaign.

"As stated earlier, Jan Suraaj will become a political party on October 2 and contest next year's assembly polls. Other details, such as party leadership, will be decided in due course," said Kishor, who launched the campaign two years ago.