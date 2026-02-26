<p>Patna: Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Amit%20Shah">Amit Shah </a>on Thursday reiterated that each and every infiltrator residing in India will be driven out of the country and the process of flushing out them will start from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bihar">Bihar</a>.</p><p>Addressing an event of the Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), the paramilitary force which patrols the international border India shares with Nepal and Bhutan, Shah said, “The process of weeding out each and every infiltrator will start from Seemanchal area in Bihar. This was our promise during the November 2025 Bihar Assembly election and we have to fulfil it.”</p>.'BJP will win polls, drive out every single infiltrator': Amit Shah ahead of Assembly polls.<p>The Union minister, who is on a three-day visit to Bihar and has been holding parleys with the DMs and SPs of the seven border districts in the state, said, “Weeding out infiltrators does not mean merely removing their names from the voters’ list in India. They have to be identified and deported. These infiltrators are a threat to national security, disturbing the demographic imbalance in Bihar, Bengal, Jharkhand and Assam. They avail government benefits, including being fed on ration, which are primarily meant for common Indians,”. </p><p>Shah’s visit to Bihar’s Seemanchal is significant in the sense that this area in eastern part of Bihar shares its border with the ‘Chicken neck’ of West Bengal comprising Siliguri, also called New Jalpaiguri. West Bengal will have Assembly polls in April this year.</p><p><strong>‘WILL WIN BENGAL TOO’</strong></p><p>“When we raised the issue of infiltration during the Bihar poll, we were criticised. But the people gave us the mandate. Now it’s my turn to fulfil the promise I made to the people of Bihar. Similarly, we will flush out each and every infiltrator from West Bengal too, once the BJP forms the Government there after winning the Assembly polls in April,” said Shah.</p><p>Shah, who landed in Bihar’s Purnia district on Wednesday, was addressing the meet at Araria on Thursday. </p><p>He was flanked by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, besides a host of senior officials from the Shashatra Seema Bal (SSB) and Border Security Force (BSF).</p>