Protesting farmers fighting for country, just like soldiers do on borders: Rahul Gandhi

Aurangabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that the protesting farmers are fighting for the country, just like soldiers do on the borders.

Gandhi was referring to the 'Dilli Chalo' protest march by farmers to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

“The protesting farmers are fighting for our nation, just like the soldiers do on the borders,” Gandhi said, addressing a rally in Aurangabad district.