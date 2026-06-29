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Rabri Devi begins vacating 10, Circular Road, bungalow now alloted to minister Nand Kishor Ram

Since late Sunday evening, the vacating process saw CCTV cameras getting uninstalled and Rabri Devi's personal belongings being removed.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 07:18 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 07:18 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharRabri Devi

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