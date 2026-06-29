Rabri Devi begins vacating 10, Circular Road, bungalow now alloted to minister Nand Kishor Ram

<p>Workers had started shifting house items from the official residence given to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/evict-me-by-force-rabri-devi-dares-bihar-cm-samrat-choudhary-after-govt-bungalow-eviction-notice-4021603">Rabri Devi </a>to her private home in Kautilya Nagar. The former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar </a>chief minister, who stayed at the bungalow at 10 Circular Road for around two decades, has begun vacating it. This comes the bungalow being allotted to Dairy and Fisheries Minister Nand Kishor Ram, while she has been allotted house number 39 on Hardinge Road.</p><p>Since late Sunday evening, the vacating process saw CCTV cameras getting uninstalled and Rabri Devi's personal belongings being removed. </p>.Bihar govt withdraws Z-plus security cover of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi.<p>On May 27, the building construction department allotted the bungalow to Ram. Since then, it has issued four notices asking Rabri Devi and her family to vacate the premises. The deadline to leave the premises expires on Monday.</p>.<p>The state government downgraded the security cover given to RJD supremo and former CM Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, the leader of opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council. </p>