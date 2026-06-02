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Homeindiabihar

Rabri Devi bungalow row: 'Not a monarchy; mother wants one house, son desires another', says Bihar CM

The CM was addressing a gathering at Sahyog camp, recently launched by the state government to ensure prompt resolution of people's grievances concerning different departments, in Sheikhpura.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsBiharRJDRabri Devibungalowsamrat choudhary

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