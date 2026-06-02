Rabri Devi bungalow row: 'Not a monarchy; mother wants one house, son desires another', says Bihar CM

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/133384">Bihar</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samrat-choudhary">Samrat Choudhary</a> on Tuesday took a dig at the RJD over the allotment of the bungalow occupied by former CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rabri-devi">Rabri Devi</a> to a minister.</p>.<p>Referring to the tiff without mentioning the Opposition party or its leaders by name Choudhary said, "It is not a monarchy... The mother wants one house, and the son desires another." </p><p>The CM was addressing a gathering at Sahyog camp, recently launched by the state government to ensure prompt resolution of people's grievances concerning different departments, in Sheikhpura.</p>.<p>Notably, Rabri Devi has been living at 10, Circular Road, refusing to shift to 39, Hardinge Road allotted to her in her capacity as the Leader of the Opposition in state legislative council.</p>.'Evict me by force': Rabri Devi dares Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary after govt bungalow eviction notice.<p>Her son Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, is the occupant of 1, Polo Road.</p>.<p>Choudhary said, "I have never lived in a government bungalow for the last several years. I have been living in my private house." </p><p>The CM claimed he agreed to start working from 1, Anney Marg, the official residence of the chief minister which his government has rechristened as Lok Sevak Bhavan, only upon the insistence of his predecessor Nitish Kumar who gave up the top post to enter Rajya Sabha.</p>.<p>"Nitish Kumar ji set an example by taking no time in vacating his official residence. And I must say that the day my leaders tell me to step down, I will pack my bags and leave, without batting an eyelid," Choudhary said.</p>.<p>The CM trained his guns at RJD, saying, "Some think a bungalow is a sort of inheritance (bapauti). One house is needed for the mother and another for the son. This is not a monarchy."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>