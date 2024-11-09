Home
Railway employee killed after coming in between buffers during shunting of train in Bihar station

A buffer is a shock-absorbing device on both ends of a train’s engine and coach, designed to reduce the impact of collisions between bogies.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 16:26 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 16:26 IST
India NewsBiharRailway

