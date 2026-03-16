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Rajya Sabha polls in Bihar on Monday, CM Nitish Kumar, BJP chief in fray

Voting for five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar, with five nominees from the ruling NDA and one from the opposition RJD contesting the biennial polls will take place on Monday.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 04:26 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 04:26 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBiharnitin nabin

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