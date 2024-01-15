Ram came in my dream... said he won't come on Jan 22: Tej Pratap Yadav on Ayodhya temple ceremony

"Ram ji himself came in my dreams and said that they are all just pretending, I won't come...," claimed Bihar minister and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav referring to the deity's divine presence at the consecration event set to be held in Ayodhya on January 22.
In a video going viral on social media platforms, Yadav can be seen speaking to an audience from a stage. The clip also shows him talking about the disapproval of Shankaracharyas, considered among the top proponents of Hinduism and religious heads in the country, of the consecration ceremony.
"When elections come, Ram ji comes to the fore. When elections are over, nobody asks for Ram ji. Nobody cares where he goes," says Yadav.
"Is it necesarry that Ram ji will come only on 22 (January)... Ram ji would not come," Yadav continues adding that he has been told this in his dream by the God himself.
As Yadav reveals this fact, the RJD leaders sitting behind him break into applause.
"The four Shankaracharyas have also seen this dream and in my dreams also, Ram ji came. Ram ji himself came in my dreams and said that they are all just pretending, I won't come...," Yadav can be seen as saying amid a round of applause.
The Ram mandir consecration event is scheduled for January 22, with most opposition leaders choosing not to attend the event.
Earlier, reports suggested that Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati had said that consecration of Lord Ram in an under construction temple was wrong. There have also been reports of some Shankaracharyas not attending the event.
However, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's working president Alok Kumar had said that two of the Shankaracharyas have openely welcomed the ceremony and one other had said that he will visit the temple later as per his convenience.
"Only Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya has made certain remarks,” the VHP leader said.
(with PTI inputs)