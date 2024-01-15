Ram came in my dream... said he won't come on Jan 22: Tej Pratap Yadav on Ayodhya temple ceremony

"The four Shankaracharyas have also seen this dream and in my dreams also, Ram ji came. Ram ji himself came in my dreams and said that they are all just pretending, I won't come...," Yadav can be seen as saying amid a round of applause.

The Ram mandir consecration event is scheduled for January 22, with most opposition leaders choosing not to attend the event.

Earlier, reports suggested that Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati had said that consecration of Lord Ram in an under construction temple was wrong. There have also been reports of some Shankaracharyas not attending the event.

However, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's working president Alok Kumar had said that two of the Shankaracharyas have openely welcomed the ceremony and one other had said that he will visit the temple later as per his convenience.

"Only Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya has made certain remarks,” the VHP leader said.

(with PTI inputs)