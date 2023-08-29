RJD accuses Centre of attempting to block caste survey in Bihar

In his remarks, Jha said, "Tushar Mehta's presence clearly shows that PMO is directly involved in blocking caste survey. The fifth point in the affidavit says 'census and anything akin to census', which shows there is an attempt to block the survey also. When a hue and cry was raised they said this was an inadvertent error."

It was not "inadvertent" but it was 'deliberate' to block the survey, he said.