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RJD leaders criticise Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary for calling Lalu Prasad a 'villain'

Choudhary made the remark a day ago, while addressing a BJP function, where he had mocked the RJD supremo and his wife Rabri Devi for sulking over the downgrading of their security cover.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 10:57 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 10:57 IST
India NewsBJPIndia PoliticsBiharRJDLalu Yadavsamrat choudhary

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