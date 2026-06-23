RJD leaders criticise Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary for calling Lalu Prasad a 'villain'

<p>Patna: The opposition RJD in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a> on Tuesday lashed out at Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for describing its president Lalu Prasad as "sabse bada khalnayak" (greatest villain).</p>.<p>Choudhary made the remark a day ago, while addressing a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>function, where he had mocked the RJD supremo and his wife Rabri Devi for sulking over the downgrading of their security cover.</p>.<p>"The biggest villain, whom all are scared of, is now living in fear. It is proof that Bihar now has a 'sushasan ki sarkar' (good governance)," Choudhary had said.</p>.'Samrat Choudhary a cheap minister': Tejashwi's jibe at Bihar CM over Rabri's bungalow, security downgrade row.<p>Addressing a press conference, RJD national spokesperson Manoj Jha called Choudhary "a product of Lalu ji's school (pathshala)" who, after joining the BJP, had become "a chief minister without political mandate".</p>.<p>"We uphold modesty of language in public speeches. We don't even describe villains as villains, and here they are, describing the greatest 'nayak' (hero) of this land as 'khalnayak' (villain)," Jha told reporters in Patna during a press conference.</p>.<p>He said that Samrat Choudhary is that student of Lalu Prasad's 'pathshala' who "could not take his lessons well, and is now part of an altogether different school".</p>.<p>"Choudhary made an unwarranted and immature statement. People consider Lalu Prasad as a fighter who made inroads into people's hearts on account of his empowering welfare politics," RJD state president Mangni Lal Mandal said.</p>.<p>He claimed that people from backward classes are aggrieved by such a statement.</p>.<p>Mandal criticised the government's decision to downgrade the security of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, saying that "there are established parameters for bungalow allocation" which should not be violated.</p>.<p>"While the security around a bungalow where two former CMs, including a leader of opposition in the state's Upper House, reside has been downgraded, the BJP-led NDA government has beefed up security for people who are not even MLAs or MLCs," the RJD state president claimed.</p>.Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav files theft complaint against personal assistant.<p>Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi are former CMs of Bihar, and the latter serves as the leader of the opposition in Bihar Legislative Council.</p>.<p>Mandal said Lalu Prasad's family is not "begging for security" but is rather entitled to the same.</p>.<p>Echoing a similar view, Jha said, "The government has provided security to hundreds of people around whom not even flies buzz. At the same time, it has downgraded security around a house where two former CMs, former central ministers, former deputy chief minister, and the leader of the opposition reside." He alleged that the government is playing with the rhetoric of security to hide its failure in protecting the poor, women and children of the state, especially those belonging to marginalised classes.</p>.<p>"If you (the government) get free time from abusing Lalu ji, Tejashwi ji, and Rabri ji 24 hours, seven days a week, then take care of Bihar. If you can't handle it, then apologise to the people of Bihar and accept your failure," Jha said.</p>.<p>Describing Choudhary as a "non-mandated" CM who replaced the "mandated" CM Nitish Kumar, the MP said that the law and order situation in the state is in shambles.</p>.<p>Speaking on the government's alleged encounter policy, Jha said that "there is no encounter of individuals, but the encounter of the truth".</p>.<p>"Even if someone is a criminal, you have to trace the crime loop, catch the broader syndicate, and stem funding so that the investigation of the crime is done in its entirety. By killing individuals, you kill the possibility of arriving at truth. Samrat is taking lessons from UP, and trying to implement it here, not knowing that Bihar's soil is unique," he said.</p>.<p>On the recent Bhojpur encounter case, Mandal said that the party sent a committee, led by Uday Narayan Choudhary, former Speaker of Bihar and the national vice-president of RJD, to investigate the matter.</p>.<p>"The committee has submitted its report stating that the incident was absurd and was carried out as part of a well-planned conspiracy. Our party condemns it, and the guilty person should be punished," he said.</p>.<p>The Bihar government has initiated a judicial inquiry into the recent police encounter in Bhojpur district in which Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, a resident of Bilauti village in Shahpur police station area, was killed on June 17. </p>