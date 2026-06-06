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RJD leaders hold guard at Rabri Devi's house, claim ex-CM 'returned' her recently downgraded security

RJD leader Abha Lata, who turned up at 10, Circular Road later in the day, did a video chat with Rabri Devi, and showed her the crowd that was standing at the gate.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 14:56 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 14:56 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsBiharRJDPatnaRabri Devi

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