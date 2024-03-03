RJD stands for 'Rights, Jobs, Development', BJP is 'factory of lies': Tejashwi Yadav at Oppn's Patna rally

Hitting out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who dumped the RJD-led Grand Alliance to return to the NDA in Bihar, he said, "What the Mahagathbandhan government did in the last 17 months in the state, Nitish ji, who has joined hands with the BJP, could not do in the last 17 years."

Mocking Kumar for his latest volte-face, he referred to a Hindi film song 'Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala' and said, "Nitish chacha (uncle) does something like this and frequently changes sides."

Attacking BJP leaders in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, he said, "Currently Bihar has two deputy chief ministers, one is a foul mouth while another is a loud mouth."

"The deputy CM who is a loud mouth has not contested any poll in the last 14 years. The last time he fought elections and won was on an RJD ticket," he said, in an apparent reference to Samrat Chaudhary.