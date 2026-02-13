Romance 'prohibited': Bihar woman posts Rose Day celebration video with husband; invites FIR & a police raid

<p>Police in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/bihar-labourer-killed-after-falling-in-delhi-manhole-was-returning-home-in-bihar-after-a-year-3895038">Bihar</a>'s Munger district recently registered an FIR against one Kanchan Devi for her 'antics' on social media. </p><p>On February 7, when the world celebrates rose day, she shared a video with lakhs of her followers on social media allegedly presenting her husband with roses and wine. </p><p>Unfortunately for Kanchan Devi, Bihar still continues to be a dry state and promotion of banned substances such as alcohol is an illegal offence. </p><p>Kanchan Devi reportedly has over three lakh followers on Instagram and the contentious video was shared both by her and her husband on Facebook as well. </p>.Over 4.5 crore litres of liquor confiscated in Bihar, 16 lakh arrested in last 9 years: Minister.<p>The reel shows the man gleefully accepting the roses and a bottle of alcohol with a glass of wine in his hand, which subsequently resulted in the FIR. </p><p>Trouble compounded for Kanchan when a picture featuring the woman flaunting a pistol inside a beauty parlour also caught the police's attention - prompting them to form an investigation team and raid their house. </p><p>Investigation reportedly revealed that the licensed pistol was owned by one Vishal Kumar, making it illegal for an unauthorised person to posses it. </p><p>The pistol owner is also said to have been booked and police are preparing to build the case further. </p>