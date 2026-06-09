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'Samrat Choudhary a cheap minister': Tejashwi's jibe at Bihar CM over Rabri's bungalow, security downgrade row

'What is the fuss about a separate house having been allotted to me? I am the leader of the opposition. Is the ruling dispensation doing me a favour', Yadav said.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 13:44 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 13:44 IST
India NewsBiharRabri DeviTejashwi Yadavsamrat choudhary

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