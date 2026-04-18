<p>Patna: Newly sworn-in Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government in Bihar will seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly on April 24, an official notification said on Saturday.</p>.<p>It will be a one-day session ahead of the monsoon session of the Assembly in July, sources said.</p>.<p>Choudhary was sworn in as the 24th chief minister of the eastern state on April 15, marking the first instance of a member of the BJP assuming the top post in the state.</p>.'10th pass kab aur kahan se ki?': Prashant Kishore once again attacks Bihar's new CM Samrat Choudhary over educational qualification.<p>Choudhary succeeded Nitish Kumar, who resigned from the post to take up central responsibilities.</p>.<p>On April 10, Nitish Kumar took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha, marking the end of his two-decade rule in the eastern state and paving the way for a new CM.</p>.Bihar Cabinet to be expanded after Assembly polls' counting of votes .<p>Choudhary, 57, has been in politics for nearly three decades, though he joined the BJP only nine years ago. </p>