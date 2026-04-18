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Samrat Choudhary govt in Bihar to face trust vote on April 24

It will be a one-day session ahead of the monsoon session of the Assembly in July, sources said.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 13:26 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 13:26 IST
India NewsBiharTrust Votesamrat choudhary

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