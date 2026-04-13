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Samrat Choudhary likely to become BJPs’ first CM in Bihar as Nitish Kumar to quit on April 14

Presently, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is holding the Home portfolio too, besides enjoying the trust of Nitish, who has been asked by the BJP leadership to suggest his successor.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 12:02 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 12:02 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBiharShivraj Singh Chauhan

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