Saran to become my 'karmbhoomi': Lalu's daughter Rohini after launching poll campaign

Before leaving for Saran, Singapore-based Acharya, earlier in the day, told reporters in Patna, "I took blessings of Baba Hariharnath yesterday. Now, I am going to meet my electors in Saran. You (media persons) should also bless me”.

Commenting on the RJD’s decision to field Acharya from Saran, Bihar BJP president and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said this is an example of "dynastic politics".

“RJD supremo Lalu Prasad wants her family members in the electoral politics…this is called ‘dynastic politics’. He (Lalu) has so far brought his two sons and daughters into politics, now, let’s see when his other five daughters are brought into the politics."

Another Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha took a jibe at Acharya, saying that "she now lives in Singapore and is now contesting elections from Saran. The people will decide whom to go with - the one who is committed to Bihar (BJP nominee Rajiv Pratap Rudy from Saran) or the one who is from Singapore".

The BJP had on March 24 come out with a list of candidates for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, dropping three sitting MPs, including Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey.

The Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar announced its seat-sharing arrangement last week, with the RJD to contest 26 constituencies. The Congress will field its candidates in nine, while the Left parties have been allotted five seats.

Lok Sabha elections to the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1.