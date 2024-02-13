SC quashes defamation complaint as Tejashwi Yadav withdraws 'only Gujaratis can be thugs' statement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed a defamation complaint filed against former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Ahemdabad court for his contentious remarks "only Gujaratis can be thugs” after he apologised and withdrew his statement.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan provided the relief to the RJD leader after accepting his apology affidavit in the matter.

Last month, the court had asked why the prosecution for defamation should continue when Yadav has withdrawn his remarks.

Yadav filed a petition seeking transfer of the criminal defamation complaint pending against him in an Ahmedabad court to a place outside the state, preferably Delhi.

The bench had then indicated to exercise powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.