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10 killed, 25 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Bihar's Katihar

The injured people have been taken to the nearest government hospital.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 15:45 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 15:45 IST
India NewsAccidentBiharDeathMulti-vehicle collision

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