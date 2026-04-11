<p>Katihar: Ten people were killed and 25 others injured following a collision involving a bus, a truck, and a pickup van in Bihar's Katihar district on Saturday evening, a police officer said.</p>.<p>The accident took place at 6:30 pm on NH-31 in Kodha block of Katihar, Superintendent of Police Shikhar Choudhary told reporters.</p>.<p>Those travelling in the pickup van were coming from the neighbouring Purnea district, said a local police official adding that the bus driver also suffered severe injuries.</p>.<p>He said the matter is being investigated. It is suspected that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident.</p>.Tourist bus overturns in Thiruvananthapuram, 17 injured.<p>According to a statement issued by the district police, all the injured people have been taken to the nearest government hospital.</p>.<p>While initial reports said seven people died in the accident, three of the injured succumbed during treatment.</p>.<p>Officials are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased, the statement said.</p>