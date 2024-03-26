Sexual assault of minor girl in Darbhanga: NHRC notice to Bihar govt, DGP over 'delayed' police action

New Delhi: The NHRC has sent a notice to the Bihar government and the state's police chief over reports of alleged delayed police action in a case of sexual assault of a minor girl in Darbhanga district, according to officials.

The commission said in a statement on Tuesday that it has sought a detailed report within six weeks.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that in Darbhanga district of Bihar, the police failed to know till the death of a 13-year-old rape victim that her parents and the village panchayat tried to settle the case by asking her tormentor to pay Rs 1.25 lakh to the family," it said.