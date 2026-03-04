<p>Motihari: Six children, including five girls, drowned while taking bath in a large water-filled pit in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar</a>’s East Champaran district, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at Lohargava village under the jurisdiction of Kesariya police station.</p>.Five members of family die after roof of house collapses in Bihar.<p>The deceased have been identified as Diksha Kumari (12), Sonakshi Kumari (9), Priya Kumari (7), Arayadhya Kumari (11), Choti Kumari (8), and Prince Kumar (11).</p>.<p>“According to villagers, when one of the girls entered the pit to take a bath, she slipped and started drowning, and in a bid to save her, the others, too, jumped into the water and drowned,” Rahul Kumar, Station House Officer of Kesariya police station, told reporters.</p>.<p>“Officials from the district administration reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination,” Kumar added.</p>