Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Six children drown in Bihar’s East Champaran

The deceased have been identified as Diksha Kumari (12), Sonakshi Kumari (9), Priya Kumari (7), Arayadhya Kumari (11), Choti Kumari (8), and Prince Kumar (11).
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 09:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsBiharDrowningChamparan

Follow us on :

Follow Us