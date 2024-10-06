Six children drown while bathing in Sone river in Bihar; one missing

<p>Sasaram (Bihar), Oct 6 (PTI) Six children drowned while bathing in Sone river in Bihar's Rohtas district on Sunday, officials said.</p>.<p>One child was missing while another was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).</p>.<p>"The incident took place in Tumba village when eight children were taking a bath in Sone river in the morning. According to villagers, the children slipped into deep waters," Rohtas District Magistrate Udita Singh told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.Two children die after being hit by train in Uttar Pradesh.<p>"Police officials along with SDRF personnel launched a search operation. The SDRF personnel fished out six bodies and one child was still missing. One child was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital and he is out of danger," Singh added.</p>.<p>Search operation is underway to trace the missing child, she said.</p>.<p>"All children were in the age group of 10-12 years. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," the official added.</p>