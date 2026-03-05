Speculations swirl over Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha entry

<p>Patna: A major political shift appears imminent in Bihar, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar likely to shift to the Rajya Sabha, thereby paving the way for a new CM in the state.</p>.<p>However, Union Minister Giriraj Singh dismissed the rumor as a “Holi prank,” asserting, “Nitish Kumar is the chief minister.”</p>.<p>Though there has been no official announcement, sources claimed that the CM is likely to file his nomination papers on March 5.</p>.<p>Speculation is also rife that in case Nitish Kumar moves to the Upper House in the Parliament, the BJP will take the top post while accommodating Nitish’s son, Nishant Kumar, as the deputy CM.</p>.Nitish Kumar going 'national'? Bihar buzzes with new BJP CM chatter amid upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.<p>The move took everyone by surprise as people were celebrating Holi.</p><p>“Amid all the discussions over permutations and combinations, it was decided in principle that if Nitish moves to Rajya Sabha, the BJP, the single largest party in the 243-member House, will have its own chief minister in Bihar, a state where it has failed to have its CM so far,” said a senior NDA leader on condition of anonymity.</p><p>“Under such an arrangement, it is quite likely that Nitish’s son Nishant, an engineering graduate, who has kept a low profile and stayed away from active politics, may be anointed as Deputy CM,” sources added.</p><p>Bihar will have five vacancies for the Rajya Sabha seats in April. For the biennial election to the Upper House, the NDA has 202 MLAs in the 243-member House, sufficient to win the four seats (as 41 MLAs’ support is required to win one seat).</p><p>For the fifth seat, it will have a surplus of 38 votes but will still be short of three members in case a contest takes place.</p>