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Stones hurled at 'Khan Sir' coaching institute in Patna; probe underway

The police said that physical assault took place but they could not confirm the firing incident, claimed by Khan Sir, based on the available CCTV footage.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 06:52 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 06:52 IST
India NewsBiharPatnavandalismcoaching centrepolice recruitmentStone pelters

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