Stones hurled at 'Khan Sir' coaching institute in Patna; probe underway

<p>Educator Faisal Khan aka Khan Sir's 'Khan Global <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/coaching">Coaching Institute</a>' in Kadamkuan police station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/patna">Patna</a> was allegedly vandalised and stones were pelted, police said on Wednesday. Khan also claimed that firing took place at the institution, however, police could not confirm it.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Tuesday night, they said.</p>.<p>The City SP office released a statement, saying, "We received information around 10.10 pm on Tuesday about stone-pelting and damage to property at Khan Global Coaching Institute under the jurisdiction of Kadamkuan Police Station. A police team was immediately sent to the spot and an investigation has been launched."</p>.<p>According to the preliminary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/investigation">investigation</a> and examination of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cctv">CCTV footage,</a> around 15 to 20 people associated with another coaching institute in Patna were allegedly involved in the stone-pelting and vandalism act. </p>.Bihar: 5,000 booked, 4 held after teaching job aspirants protest delay in notifying recruitment exam.<p>"Some anti-social elements from a nearby coaching created widespread damage, beat our guard badly and even fired gunshots. Their primary angst is how can someone teach students at such a low cost and still deliver thousands of results each year," Khan Sir said, PTI reported. He was referring to the results of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police-recruitment">Bihar Police Recruitment exams</a>, released recently.</p>.<p>The police said that physical assault took place but they could not confirm the firing incident based on the available CCTV footage. Several raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects. Further legal action will be taken in accordance with the law, the police said. </p><p><em><strong>(With PTI inputs)</strong></em></p>