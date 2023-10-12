'Suddenly, all of us started getting tossed': Passengers recall Bihar train accident horror

Mahendra Yadav, a 64 years old resident of Madhepura district who was travelling in an AC 3-tier coach, recalled amid sobs, "It was an experience I may never forget. Suddenly, all of us started getting tossed off our berths by a force that none of us could fathom".

The elderly person is full of gratitude for local residents who had rushed to the spot and pulled out most of the passengers from the toppled compartments by the time the railway and other administrative officials reached with assistance.