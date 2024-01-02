SC questions why Bihar caste survey's data break down is 'unavailable to public'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it is concerned about the breakdown of data in the Bihar caste survey not being made available to the public, which could lead to problems.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said, "If somebody is willing to challenge a particular inference being drawn then he should be able to have that data”.

Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran for a petitioner said he would like to bring on record a translated copy of Bihar caste survey. He sought an interim order in the case.

“You are saying that the census report is already out now. One is the legal issue, whether the judgment is correct or not,” the bench said.

Ramachandran said that there is an urgency that the report has been implemented and it has been challenged before the Patna High Court.

He said the court may recall that matter pending here since August. The court was told earlier that nothing is going to happen, but in the meantime, survey has been implemented and reservation increased from 50% to 70%, that is subject matter of challenge, Ramachandran said.