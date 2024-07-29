Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC's verdict quashing law for 65% reservation in jobs, education

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to stay the Patna High Court's June 20 judgment which set aside the increase in reservation for Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs) from 50 to 65 per cent in admission to educational institutions and public jobs.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, decided to examine the special leave petition filed by the Nitish Kumar government against the HC's verdict.

"We are not inclined to stay at this stage...we will list the matter for final hearing in September," the bench said to a plea by senior advocate Shyam Divan who contended a lot of interviews were going on as per the new statute.

The court also refused to issue notice on the application for stay of the judgment.

In its petition, the state government questioned the validity of the High Court's view that the quota hike had violated the right to equal opportunity for citizens in matters of employment and education.

It maintained the HC erroneously set aside the Bihar Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services (for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes) Amendment Act, 2023, passed following a caste survey carried out by the state government.