Sushil Modi to be cremated in Patna on Tuesday evening, presence of BJP chief Nadda likely

'The mortal remains of Sushil Modi will be brought from Delhi to Patna around 11.30 am and taken to his house in Rajendra Nagar. Later, his body will be taken to the Bihar assembly and the BJP state headquarters where party workers will pay their tribute to the departed leader,' said a senior Bihar BJP member.