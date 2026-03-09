Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Teen beaten to death by friend during T20 World Cup final in Bihar's Vaishali

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute erupted over shouting and celebrations during the India-New Zealand final.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 13:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 13:04 IST
India NewsCrimeT20 World CupBiharVaishali

Follow us on :

Follow Us