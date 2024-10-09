Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Tej Pratap Yadav alleges sleaze racket at ISKCON Patna

A statement issued by ISKCON said "a team of four senior members from the eastern region is inquiring into the matter and based on its report, the leadership may take an appropriate decision".
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 14:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 14:59 IST
India NewsBiharPatnaTej Pratap Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us