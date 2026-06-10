Tejashwi Yadav flags Bihar govt's ₹3,662 crore withdrawal from 'emergency fund' for pension scheme

<p>On a day when Bihar Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Samrat%20Choudhary">Samrat Choudhary</a> distributed Rs 1,096 crore among 94.29 lakh beneficiaries with each getting Rs 1,100 under the social security pension scheme, the Leader of the Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=tejashwi%20yadav">Tejashwi Yadav</a> on Wednesday questioned why the Bihar regime, a double engine Government, had to withdraw a sum of Rs 3,662 crore from the Contingency Fund to distribute pension.</p><p>“Contingency Fund is meant for emergency purposes in case of natural calamities. How could Bihar Government, a double engine government (BJP-led Govt at Centre as well as State) withdraw Rs 3662 crore from the Contingency Fund to disburse social security pensions for the month of May, June and July,” wondered Tejashwi in his post in Hindi on X.</p>.<p>Questioning Samrat’s (in)experience in running the Government, Tejashwi slammed the BJP CM and charged him with “relying on emergency funds instead of making regular budgetary provision for the welfare measures.”</p><p>Tejashwi, who served as Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister twice in the Nitish Kumar regime, questioned the state’s financial condition and said salaries and pensions have faced delays due to empty state treasury. </p>.Artificial CM: Tejashwi's swipe at Samrat Choudhary over his AI-'hara gamchha' remark.<p>“Such pathetic financial situation was never seen before where salaries have been delayed, besides government schemes and development projects affected due to shortage of funds. Apart from this, there is delay in scholarship disbursement and student credit card scheme. Is Bihar heading towards financial emergency,” asked Tejashwi.</p><p>Slamming Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary in no uncertain terms, Tejashwi said, “For the last six months, I have been saying that salaries to the Bihar Government employees have not been paid for several months as the state treasury is empty. Contractors have not been paid for more than a year. In a state, where a CM uses Contingency Fund to pay pensions under the social security system, instead of making regular budgetary provision, the financial health seems to be extremely grave. The government must clarify whether Bihar is heading towards financial emergency.”</p><p><strong>'Cheap' Minister</strong></p><p>Tejashwi also termed Samrat as a ‘Cheap’ Minister, not Chief Minister. “The present CM is more busy with downgrading the security of former CMs: Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi and asking Rabri Devi to vacate her house – a cheap move to gain limelight. Instead, he should focus on the financial health of Bihar,” said Tejashwi Yadav. </p>