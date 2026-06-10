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Tejashwi Yadav flags Bihar govt's ₹3,662 crore withdrawal from 'emergency fund' for pension scheme

Tejashwi questioned why the Bihar government had to withdraw a sum of Rs 3,662 crore from the contingency fund to distribute pension.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 12:53 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 12:53 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsBiharTejashwi Yadavsamrat choudhary

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