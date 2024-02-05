Tejashwi Yadav's plea seeking transfer of defamation case: SC reserves order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on a plea filed by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav seeking transfer of the criminal defamation complaint pending against him in a Ahmedabad court over his alleged "only Gujaratis can be thugs" remark to a place outside the state, preferably Delhi.

A bench of Justices A S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan took on record a fresh statement of apology filed by Yadav.

"We will pass orders," the bench said.

The top court on January 29 had directed Yadav to file a "proper statement" withdrawing his alleged remark that "only Gujaratis can be thugs".

Yadav on January 19 filed an affidavit in the apex court withdrawing his alleged "Gujarati thugs" remark.