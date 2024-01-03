Rs 10L to cut off RJD MLA's tongue: Patna outfit announces reward over 'temples are a path to mental slavery' poster

The police when contacted refused to comment on the issue.

The RJD lawmaker had reportedly put up posters at some places a few days prior, which read, "The meaning of a temple is the path to mental slavery, while the meaning of school is the path towards light (sic)".

The poster carried pictures of RJD founder Lalu Prasad and his wife, former chief minister Rabri Devi but the party has not issued any official statement on the matter.

The poster put up by Singh also said, "When the bell in the temple tolls, it gives us a message that we are heading towards superstition, hypocrisy, foolishness and ignorance. The sound of a bell in the school points to logical thinking, scientific approach and the progressn towards light. It is for you to decide which way you want to take."

Singh had also courted controversy over his alleged remarks on Hindu deities.

Luv Kumar Singh, who claimed to be the president of Hindu Shiv Bhavani Sena told reporters here, "Yes, we have announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone who cuts off the tongue of Fateh Bahadur Singh for his remark against Hindu deities and temples. He has done it deliberately to hurt our religious sentiments".

Bihar BJP leaders had criticised the RJD MLA for this poster saying it was "aimed at hurting Hindu sentiments with provocative remarks".