JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Things were not working out well.. had to resign: Nitish's first reaction

Nitish's resignation paves way for JD(U) return to BJP-led NDA fold.
Last Updated 28 January 2024, 06:25 IST

Follow Us

After Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation as Bihar Chief Minister, the JD(U) supremo, in his first official statement, told the media, "I have submitted my resignation as Bihar CM today. I have also asked the Governor to dissolve the government. Things were not working out well."

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Sunday resigned as Bihar Chief Minister after holding a party meet in Patna, paving the way for his return to the BJP-led NDA fold.

Nitish was amongst the frontmen of the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, whose first ever meeting was convened in Patna, but in shocking turn of events, his allegiance changed, merely two months before General Elections.

The BJP has passed a proposal to form an NDA government in Bihar with BJP, JD(U) and other NDA allies.

More details to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 January 2024, 06:25 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBiharJDU

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT