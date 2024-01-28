Things were not working out well.. had to resign: Nitish's first reaction

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Sunday resigned as Bihar Chief Minister after holding a party meet in Patna, paving the way for his return to the BJP-led NDA fold.

Nitish was amongst the frontmen of the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, whose first ever meeting was convened in Patna, but in shocking turn of events, his allegiance changed, merely two months before General Elections.

The BJP has passed a proposal to form an NDA government in Bihar with BJP, JD(U) and other NDA allies.

More details to follow...