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'This not a monarchy, mother needs one bungalow, son needs another': Bihar CM takes swipe at Rabri Devi over refusal to vacate house

Samrat cited his own example to Rabri saying this was his 11th government bungalow allotted to him in the last 30 years.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 14:00 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsBiharRJDRabri Devisamrat choudhary

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