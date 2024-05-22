Home
Three killed, six injured in tempo-truck collision in Bihar's Sitamarhi

At the government hospital, three victims were pronounced dead upon arrival, while the injured were transferred to other facilities for better treatment.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 09:28 IST
Sitamarhi (Bihar): Three people lost their lives and six others were injured in a collision between a tempo and a truck near Mohanpur Chowk in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, police said.

Sitamarhi (Sadar) SDPO Ram Krishna told reporters, "The incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday when the tempo, carrying the victims, collided head-on with a truck near Mohanpur Chowk. Police responded promptly and took the victims to the nearest hospital." Local residents gathered at the scene and assisted police in rescue operations.

The SDPO said the passengers were from Ramanagara, Sonbarsa, and Kanhauli.

"Police have launched a manhunt for the truck driver, who fled the scene with the vehicle immediately after the collision," the SDPO said.

Published 22 May 2024, 09:28 IST
