Three shot dead in a clash between two groups in Bihar's Patna

Three people were shot dead in a clash between two groups in Bihar's Patna on Thursday.

An official told news agency ANI the corpses were being taken to a hospital for the postmortem and that the situation was back to normal.

"All the corpses are being brought in the hospital for postmortem. Police forces have camped at the place of the incident. The situation is normal now. One other person got injured and is being treated at the hospital...The possible reason for the clash is a personal dispute," DSP Fatuha Siya Ram Yadav said.