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Toll in Bihar hooch tragedy rises to five, 12 arrested; Opposition targets NDA govt over deaths

As many as 12 people have been arrested in connection with the deaths in the Turkauliya and Raghunathpur areas of Motihari.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 20:02 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 20:02 IST
India NewsBiharLiquorHooch tragedy

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