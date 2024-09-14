Two girls on way to school killed after being hit by pick-up van in Bihar

"A speeding pic-up van hit them and two of them died on the spot while the third girl suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby government hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable," he said.

The driver, however, managed to flee from the spot along with the truck and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, the officer said.

Soon after the incident, locals reached the accident spot and blocked the movement of traffic on NH 28, demanding the immediate arrest of the driver.

However, after the intervention of local police officers, the protestors lifted the blockade.